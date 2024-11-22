Left Menu

Delhi LG Applauds Woman CM, Critiques Kejriwal at University's Convocation

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena praised Chief Minister Atishi and critiqued former CM Arvind Kejriwal at a university convocation. He emphasized the vital role of women in technological advancement. Atishi succeeded Kejriwal amidst political changes, as Delhi Assembly prepares for upcoming sessions and elections.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a notable address at the 7th Convocation of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena commended Chief Minister Atishi, while subtly critiquing former CM Arvind Kejriwal. Saxena's acknowledgment of Atishi as being 'a thousand times better' than her predecessor drew a clear juxtaposition between the current and former CM.

Saxena used the occasion to highlight the role of women in technological advancement, stating that the convocation marks progress and celebrates the increasing participation of women in shaping a future-focused world. His remarks came amidst noticeable political changes following the release of Kejriwal from Tihar Jail, where he was held in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

With Atishi now at the helm, Delhi's political landscape is poised for further developments. Kejriwal, upon release, surprisingly resigned his post, signaling potential shifts in AAP's strategy ahead of the assembly elections next year. Meanwhile, the Delhi Assembly's 'Winter Session' is scheduled from November 29 to December 3, further setting the stage for important legislative actions.

