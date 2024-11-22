Mauritius' Economic Overhaul: PM Navin Ramgoolam Takes Charge

Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, freshly re-elected with a sweeping mandate, said he would take on the additional role of finance minister to maintain direct oversight of the country's economic recovery. This strategy follows his coalition's overwhelming win, capturing 60 out of 62 national assembly seats.

The veteran leader, who previously held the prime minister's office from 1995-2000 and 2005-2014, has pledged to audit public finances. Speaking from Port Louis, Ramgoolam pointed to significant economic damage under the previous government as a key motivator for this review.

Mauritius, positioned as a financial nexus linking Africa and Asia, has developed an offshore financial industry and simplified tax systems under Ramgoolam's former leadership. These efforts have the country ranked by the World Bank as the easiest place in Africa to conduct business.

