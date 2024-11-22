Mauritius' Economic Overhaul: PM Navin Ramgoolam Takes Charge
Navin Ramgoolam, recently re-elected as Mauritius' Prime Minister, retains the finance minister role to oversee economic recovery. His Alliance du Changement coalition achieved a substantial electoral victory, securing 60 of 62 seats. Ramgoolam is initiating an audit of public finances to assess prior governmental impact.
Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, freshly re-elected with a sweeping mandate, said he would take on the additional role of finance minister to maintain direct oversight of the country's economic recovery. This strategy follows his coalition's overwhelming win, capturing 60 out of 62 national assembly seats.
The veteran leader, who previously held the prime minister's office from 1995-2000 and 2005-2014, has pledged to audit public finances. Speaking from Port Louis, Ramgoolam pointed to significant economic damage under the previous government as a key motivator for this review.
Mauritius, positioned as a financial nexus linking Africa and Asia, has developed an offshore financial industry and simplified tax systems under Ramgoolam's former leadership. These efforts have the country ranked by the World Bank as the easiest place in Africa to conduct business.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Elections: The Battle Over Abortion Rights Shifts to States
Mani Shankar Aiyar Speaks Out: Concerns Over Trump's Re-Election and Kamala Harris's Defeat
Maharashtra CM Shinde Challenges Congress's Election Promises
Kamala Harris: Fighting On Despite Election Setback
FBI Warns of Fake Election Videos, Global Political Shifts, and Election Results