Lone Accuses NC of Aligning with BJP Over Articles 370 and 35A
People's Conference chief Sajad Lone accused Jammu and Kashmir's National Conference of aligning with the BJP. Lone stated that the NC failed to strongly condemn the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. He claims this lack of action signals a betrayal and normalizes the events of August 2019.
Sajad Lone, chief of the People's Conference, charged the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) with supporting the BJP's agenda. Lone criticized the NC's failure to robustly condemn the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A, labeling the party as the BJP's 'A-team'.
Lone stated that the lack of a strong resolution against the abrogation was a 'betrayal' to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and accused the NC of endorsing the controversial changes that took place in August 2019. He claimed this inactivity demonstrates the NC's inability to stand firmly for the state's interests.
Lone, alongside the People's Democratic Party (PDP), views the 'People's Resolution' as a genuine dissent against the changes, cautioning that the issue will linger in the Assembly's discussions. He implored the Assembly to address this resolution, asserting that the truth will prevail.
