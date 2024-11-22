Maha Vikas Aghadi Prepares for Maharashtra Assembly Poll Results

On Friday, Congress engaged its Maharashtra assembly poll candidates in a strategic Zoom meeting on the cusp of vote counting.

Under the leadership of Maharashtra in charge, Ramesh Chennithala, the party strategized to address potential challenges in the impending government formation, while safeguarding MLAs from poaching.

As part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Congress, along with Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP, aims to capture 160 seats in the election results announced Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)