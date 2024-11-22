Maha Vikas Aghadi Prepares for Maharashtra Assembly Poll Results
Congress held a Zoom meeting with its Maharashtra poll candidates to discuss government formation strategies ahead of vote counting. The party is collaborating with Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. MVA aims to secure 160 seats and form a government before November 26.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:27 IST
On Friday, Congress engaged its Maharashtra assembly poll candidates in a strategic Zoom meeting on the cusp of vote counting.
Under the leadership of Maharashtra in charge, Ramesh Chennithala, the party strategized to address potential challenges in the impending government formation, while safeguarding MLAs from poaching.
As part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Congress, along with Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP, aims to capture 160 seats in the election results announced Saturday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
