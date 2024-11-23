Left Menu

Trump's Key Picks for National Security Team

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Alex Wong as deputy national security adviser. Wong, a former State Department official, was integral in negotiations with North Korea. Trump also selected Sebastian Gorka as the senior director for counterterrorism, citing his extensive national security experience.

President-elect Donald Trump has made pivotal selections for his national security team as he prepares to take office. On Friday, Trump announced that Alex Wong, a former State Department official, will serve as deputy national security adviser.

Wong previously played a critical role as deputy special representative for North Korea during Trump's first administration, aiding negotiations in the high-profile summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump highlighted Wong's contributions in a statement addressing the appointment.

In another significant appointment, Trump has chosen Sebastian Gorka to be the senior director for counterterrorism at the White House. Gorka brings over 30 years of experience in national security to the table, a factor emphasized by Trump in his announcement.

