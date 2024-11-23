Kerala's Bypoll Battle: A Political Face-off

Counting of ballots in the crucial bypolls for Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha and Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly constituencies began punctually at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The process started with postal ballots, setting the stage for what promises to be a highly watched political contest.

Originally, the bypolls for all three constituencies were scheduled for November 13. However, the Palakkad election date was pushed to November 20 to accommodate the annual Kalpathi Radhotsavam festival, an essential cultural event in the region.

Wayanad's 16-candidate race sees Priyanka Gandhi Vadra making her electoral debut, while political veterans like Sathyan Mokeri and Navya Haridas also vie for the seat. This by-election follows Rahul Gandhi's decision to focus on Rae Bareli, having recently vacated his Wayanad seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)