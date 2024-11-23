Left Menu

U R Pradeep's Early Lead in Chelakkara Bypoll

As the vote count for the Assembly bypolls in Kerala's Chelakkara segment began, LDF candidate U R Pradeep secured an initial lead of over 1,500 votes. While the reports came from news channels, official confirmation from the Election Commission was still pending.

23-11-2024
In an early twist of events in Kerala's political landscape, U R Pradeep, the LDF candidate for the Chelakkara Assembly bypoll, took a significant lead of more than 1,500 votes, as reported by TV channels.

The initial counts consisted primarily of postal votes, giving Pradeep, a former CPI(M) MLA, an apparent advantage. However, the Election Commission is yet to confirm these results officially.

The bypoll was crucial following the vacancy left by former MLA K Radhakrishnan, who joined the Lok Sabha earlier this year. Pradeep's main competitors include ex-MP Ramya Haridas of the UDF and BJP's K Balakrishnan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

