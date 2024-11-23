Crucial Vote Count Commences for Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Bypolls

Counting of votes began at 8 am on Saturday for the 2024 Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly Elections, alongside bypolls from 15 states. These counts will determine the outcome of 288 seats in Maharashtra and 81 in Jharkhand, with early trends anticipated within hours.

In Maharashtra, polling occurred on Wednesday, marking a turnout over 66%, exceeding the 61% from 2019. The Mahayuti alliance, including the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, faces a stiff competition from the MVA, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP). Both alliances interpret the increased turnout as validation of their electoral strategies.

State Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam lauded initiatives to boost voter participation, particularly in Mumbai. "The Election Commission's strategic focus on Maharashtra paid off," he stated. Efforts to simplify voting saw praise, notably in Mumbai, as nearly 6 lakh officials ensured a seamless election process.

In Jharkhand, the first polling phase covered 43 out of 81 seats on November 13. The JMM-led alliance, incorporating Congress, RJD, and CPI(ML), contends with a BJP-led NDA alliance that includes AJSU, JD(U), and LJP. Exit polls suggest the NDA might win 42-47 seats while the JMM-led faction could achieve 25-30.

State Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar confirmed, "One counting centre per district has been established, and preparations are comprehensive. Counting of postal ballots began at 8 am, followed by EVMs at 8.30 am, with results expected by 9.30 am." Jharkhand voters turned out at 68.45%, surpassing 2019's turnout of 65%. The final results for all 81 Jharkhand constituencies, alongside Maharashtra and bypolls, are due today.

Bypolls encompassed 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats in 15 states, featuring significant races in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of Congress made her electoral debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)