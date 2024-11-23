High Stakes Bypolls: Priyanka Gandhi's Electoral Debut in Wayanad

In the wake of bypoll elections in 15 states, stringent security measures have been put into place to ensure a seamless counting process, according to Prayagraj's Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abhishek Bharti. The ACP confirmed to ANI that paramilitary forces, PAC, and district police, alongside all ACPs of Prayagraj Commissionerate, are on duty.

With the Model Code of Conduct in effect, victory processions remain banned, urging political factions and the public to adhere strictly to regulations. Elections took place across 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats nationwide, with significant contests in states like Uttar Pradesh and particularly in Wayanad, Kerala.

Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut in Wayanad, a seat previously held by her brother Rahul Gandhi. Initial trends indicate she is leading, with 5672 votes over Communist Party of India candidate Sathyan Mokeri, and BJP's Navya Haridas in third place. BJP's Haridas emphasized potential development under NDA, reflecting on past victories and voter expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)