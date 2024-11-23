Hemant Soren: A Political Comeback in Jharkhand
Hemant Soren, after being arrested in a money laundering case and resigning as Chief Minister of Jharkhand, made a remarkable comeback. Leading in the Barhait constituency, his election as JMM's legislature party leader paved the way for his third term as Chief Minister.
In a remarkable turn of political events, Jharkhand's Hemant Soren is leading in the Barhait assembly constituency by a margin of 4,921 votes over BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom.
Soren, who previously contested and won both Barhait and Dumka seats in 2019, vacated Dumka, allowing his brother Basant Soren to secure a win in the bypoll.
Though he resigned as Chief Minister following his arrest on January 31 during a money laundering investigation, Soren's political career took a positive turn when he was granted bail and subsequently elected as JMM's legislature party leader, leading to his return as the Chief Minister for the third time.
