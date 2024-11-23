Hemant Soren: A Political Comeback in Jharkhand

In a remarkable turn of political events, Jharkhand's Hemant Soren is leading in the Barhait assembly constituency by a margin of 4,921 votes over BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom.

Soren, who previously contested and won both Barhait and Dumka seats in 2019, vacated Dumka, allowing his brother Basant Soren to secure a win in the bypoll.

Though he resigned as Chief Minister following his arrest on January 31 during a money laundering investigation, Soren's political career took a positive turn when he was granted bail and subsequently elected as JMM's legislature party leader, leading to his return as the Chief Minister for the third time.

(With inputs from agencies.)