Left Menu

Electoral Showdown in Jharkhand: INDIA Bloc vs. NDA

In the ongoing vote count for the Jharkhand assembly elections, the INDIA bloc, led by JMM, is leading in 48 out of 81 seats, while the BJP-led NDA is ahead in 28. Notable candidates include CM Hemant Soren in Barhait and BJP's Babulal Marandi in Dhanwar. The counting takes place amid tight security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:04 IST
Electoral Showdown in Jharkhand: INDIA Bloc vs. NDA
Assembly elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

As the counting of votes unfolds in Jharkhand, the JMM-led INDIA bloc has taken a lead in 48 of the 81 assembly seats, with the BJP-headed NDA close behind in 28. The trends were observed on the Election Commission's website as of Saturday morning.

Counting of votes commenced at 8 AM, and by 10:50 AM, the INDIA bloc maintained its lead, with the NDA trailing closely. Among the key races, Chief Minister Hemant Soren was leading in Barhait, while BJP state chief Babulal Marandi had an edge in Dhanwar after the second round of counting.

The elections attracted a voter turnout of 67.74%, the highest since Jharkhand's formation in 2000. Held in two phases on November 13 and 20, the results will determine the political landscape for contenders including former CM Champai Soren and Minister Bebi Devi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024