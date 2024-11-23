Electoral Showdown in Jharkhand: INDIA Bloc vs. NDA

As the counting of votes unfolds in Jharkhand, the JMM-led INDIA bloc has taken a lead in 48 of the 81 assembly seats, with the BJP-headed NDA close behind in 28. The trends were observed on the Election Commission's website as of Saturday morning.

Counting of votes commenced at 8 AM, and by 10:50 AM, the INDIA bloc maintained its lead, with the NDA trailing closely. Among the key races, Chief Minister Hemant Soren was leading in Barhait, while BJP state chief Babulal Marandi had an edge in Dhanwar after the second round of counting.

The elections attracted a voter turnout of 67.74%, the highest since Jharkhand's formation in 2000. Held in two phases on November 13 and 20, the results will determine the political landscape for contenders including former CM Champai Soren and Minister Bebi Devi.

(With inputs from agencies.)