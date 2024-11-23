Maharashtra's Political Power Play: Mahayuti Leads in Assembly Race

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance seems poised to maintain its grip on power in Maharashtra, with early counting trends showing a lead in 218 out of 288 assembly seats, according to the Election Commission.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), acting as the opposition, finds itself trailing significantly, leading in just 50 seats as per initial figures. This suggests a decisive victory for the Mahayuti coalition.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies from the Mahayuti are leading in their respective constituencies. The final voter turnout was 66.05%, a significant increase from previous elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)