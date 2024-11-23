Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Power Play: Mahayuti Leads in Assembly Race

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is set to retain power in Maharashtra, leading in 218 out of 288 assembly seats. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi lags significantly with leads in only 50 seats. Early trends indicate a strong performance by the Mahayuti in the November 20 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:29 IST
  • India

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance seems poised to maintain its grip on power in Maharashtra, with early counting trends showing a lead in 218 out of 288 assembly seats, according to the Election Commission.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), acting as the opposition, finds itself trailing significantly, leading in just 50 seats as per initial figures. This suggests a decisive victory for the Mahayuti coalition.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies from the Mahayuti are leading in their respective constituencies. The final voter turnout was 66.05%, a significant increase from previous elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

