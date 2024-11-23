LDF's Pradeep Secures Commanding Lead in Chelakkara Bypoll

U R Pradeep, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate, significantly widened his margin to over 9,000 votes during the Chelakkara Assembly bypoll, Kerala, as announced by the Election Commission.

The LDF has consistently held the lead since the vote counting began, surpassing nearest competitor, Congress's Ramya Haridas, by 9,017 votes after six counting rounds. Pradeep acquired 32,528 votes, while Haridas and BJP's K Balakrishnan gathered 23,511 and 13,590 votes respectively.

While the bypoll featured six candidates, the primary competition was between Pradeep and Haridas. Celebrations erupted as the Left camp distributed sweets and played drums, marking their candidate's impending victory, affirming past support in LDF's historical stronghold Chelakkara.

