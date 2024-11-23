Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Leads Wayanad By-Election by Record Margins

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a Congress candidate, is projected to win the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election in Kerala with record-breaking margins, as per early voting trends. Her lead surpassed two lakh votes after several hours of counting. This victory could mark her grand Parliamentary debut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:45 IST
In the highly anticipated Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is poised for a historic victory, according to early vote counts. The initial trends suggest she will secure the seat by an unprecedented margin, underscoring her significant political clout.

According to the Election Commission, Priyanka expanded her lead to over two lakh votes just three hours into the ballot count. This strong showing reiterates the faith voters have placed in her leadership, setting the stage for her first foray into Parliament.

Expressing confidence, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on social media that Priyanka's performance in Wayanad is extraordinary and heralds a definitive win. Such a margin of victory is rare, suggesting an overwhelming mandate from the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

