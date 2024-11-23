Family Rivals Clash in Baramati: Ajit Pawar Takes Early Lead

The political arena in Maharashtra is heating up as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar secures a significant lead over his nephew Yugendra Pawar in the Baramati assembly constituency. The family rivalry is drawing widespread attention as the contest progresses through its early rounds.

Ajit Pawar, seeking an eighth consecutive term, has garnered 65,211 votes, overshadowing Yugendra's debut count of 31,096 by the seventh round. With 20 rounds of counting to go, the Baramati seat, a traditional stronghold of the NCP (SP), remains a focal point of the election.

Elsewhere in Pune district, a notable competition unfolds as NCP candidate and incumbent MLA Dilip Walse Patil leads his opponent Devdatta Nikam by 4,384 votes after ten rounds in Ambegaon. The outcome here will be closely watched as it progresses through its 19 rounds of counting.

(With inputs from agencies.)