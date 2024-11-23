Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Historic Lead in Wayanad Bypoll

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to secure more votes than her brother Rahul Gandhi did in the Wayanad Lok Sabha polls, as anticipated by IUML members. Current trends show her leading significantly. This bypoll saw a decrease in voter turnout compared to previous elections.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary, is poised to make history by surpassing the votes her brother, Rahul Gandhi, achieved in the Wayanad Lok Sabha elections. An optimistic outlook was presented by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) officials, who see Priyanka leading the polls with a substantial margin.

IUML leader Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal expressed that Priyanka's vote count is set to outpace that of her brother. This sentiment was echoed by IUML National General Secretary P K Kunhalikutty. According to Election Commission data at 11:46 am, Priyanka led with 3,57,165 votes, far ahead of her competitors.

The voter turnout during this bypoll in Wayanad was approximately 65%, marking a decline from previous elections, which saw higher participations at nearly 74% in April's polls and over 80% during the 2019 general elections.

