Devendra Fadnavis: The Unyielding Climb to Power

Devendra Fadnavis' political journey, from Nagpur's youngest mayor to Maharashtra's chief minister, is a testament to his strategic resilience. Despite obstacles, Fadnavis has steadily climbed the political hierarchy, poised now for his third term.

In an RSS-dominated region, Fadnavis emerged as the second Brahmin after Shiv Sena's Manohar Joshi to hold the state's highest office. His close ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leader Amit Shah significantly bolstered his 2014 election campaign.

Fadnavis' rise was not without challenges. His tenure faced issues like crop losses and Maratha reservations, and political dynamics often forced him into tactical roles. Yet, his adaptability continues to shape Maharashtra's political fabric.

