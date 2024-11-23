Historic Victory: Mahayuti Alliance Dominates Maharashtra Elections

The Mahayuti alliance, backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is on the verge of making history in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, securing leads in more than 220 seats. This dominant performance is attributed to the party's effective micro-management and one-to-one public outreach, according to BJP sources.

Sources confirmed to ANI that the BJP's successful strategies included robust booth management and an expansive nationwide outreach, complemented by an innovative international campaign utilizing social media and video calls. Party leaders focused on boosting cadre morale following a less-than-expected performance in the Lok Sabha polls, ensuring that anti-incumbency sentiments did not hinder voter turnout for development progress.

A crucial component of the alliance's strategy was the implementation of the Ladli Behen Yojana, which resonated significantly with women voters. This scheme encouraged women to actively participate in voting and even sway their male counterparts towards supporting the Mahayuti alliance by highlighting the financial benefits for lower-middle-class families.

Leading BJP figure Vinod Tawde expressed confidence in the Mahayuti's success in the assembly elections, projecting a victory between 155-160 seats. He emphasized the importance of the party's precise work at the micro level in shaping the electoral scene, predicting a robust majority on November 23 in Maharashtra.

Initial assessments around 11:00 AM from the Election Commission of India indicated that the Mahayuti alliance had comfortably crossed the majority threshold, with BJP taking charge in 128 seats and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena securing 55 seats. Celebrations kicked off at the BJP headquarters in Mumbai in light of these achievements.

The competition from the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprised of the Nationalist Congress Party, Indian National Congress, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) is seemingly falling short, with limited leads thus far. Counting of votes commenced early today, and early trends were visible within just a few hours in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand, influencing the destiny of 369 legislative seats across the two states.

(With inputs from agencies.)