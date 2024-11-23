Maharashtra Elections: Mahayuti Alliance Poised for Victory
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is set to retain power in Maharashtra, leading in 217 out of 288 seats in the recent assembly elections. Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi trailed far behind with leads in only 50 seats. The counting process has revealed an increase in voter turnout compared to 2019.
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is on the verge of a significant victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections. As of the latest data from the Election Commission, the coalition is leading in 217 out of 288 seats.
The opposition, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), has faced difficulties, securing leads in only 50 seats. The Maha Vikas Aghadi had confidently asserted potential victory but now finds itself in a challenging position.
In an early result, BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar triumphed over Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Shraddha Jadhav by nearly 25,000 votes in Wadala. Voting took place on November 20, with a final turnout of 66.05%, up from 61.1% in the previous elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
