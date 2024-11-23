Gulabsinh Rajput's Commanding Lead in Vav Bypoll

In the hotly contested Vav assembly by-election in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, Congress candidate Gulabsinh Rajput has surged ahead with a significant lead. After thirteen rounds of counting, Rajput accrued 60,362 votes, outpacing his closest challenger, BJP candidate Swarupji Thakor, by 13,978 votes.

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Congress MLA Geniben Thakor, who moved to the Lok Sabha mid-year. Notably, the Vav constituency has traditionally been a stronghold for Congress, a fact accentuated by Geniben's recent victories.

As the counting process continues in 23 rounds at 321 booths, the independent candidate Mavji Patel remains a noteworthy contender, ranking third with 15,927 votes. Amidst tight security, the election has seen a substantial voter turnout of 70.55%.

(With inputs from agencies.)