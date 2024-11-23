Gulabsinh Rajput's Commanding Lead in Vav Bypoll
Congress candidate Gulabsinh Rajput leads the Vav assembly by-election with a margin of 13,978 votes over BJP's Swarupji Thakor after 13 out of 23 rounds of counting. The by-election follows Geniben Thakor's resignation upon her election to the Lok Sabha. The constituency witnesses a three-way contest with independent Mavji Patel in the fray.
- Country:
- India
In the hotly contested Vav assembly by-election in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, Congress candidate Gulabsinh Rajput has surged ahead with a significant lead. After thirteen rounds of counting, Rajput accrued 60,362 votes, outpacing his closest challenger, BJP candidate Swarupji Thakor, by 13,978 votes.
The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Congress MLA Geniben Thakor, who moved to the Lok Sabha mid-year. Notably, the Vav constituency has traditionally been a stronghold for Congress, a fact accentuated by Geniben's recent victories.
As the counting process continues in 23 rounds at 321 booths, the independent candidate Mavji Patel remains a noteworthy contender, ranking third with 15,927 votes. Amidst tight security, the election has seen a substantial voter turnout of 70.55%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yogendra Yadav Slams BJP's 'Jhoot, Loot, Phoot' Governance
PM Modi calls you 'vanvasi' as BJP believes that land, forests belong to capitalists, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Jharkhand rally.
Only the BJP-led Mahayuti government can provide the good governance that Maharashtra needs: PM Modi at poll rally in Dhule.
Only BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will ensure speedy development of Maharashtra: PM Modi at poll rally in Dhule.
Controversy Erupts As BJP MP Faces Allegations of Spreading Fake News