Kuldeep Singh Dhillon Triumphs in Barnala Assembly By-Election

Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhillon won the Barnala assembly by-election, defeating AAP's Harinder Singh Dhaliwal by 2,157 votes. The election saw multiple contenders, with Dhillon securing 28,254 votes. The by-election, held on November 20, followed the election of previous legislators to the Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:09 IST
In the Barnala assembly by-election, Congress' Kuldeep Singh Dhillon emerged victorious, surpassing AAP's Harinder Singh Dhaliwal by 2,157 votes, according to election officials.

The closely contested election witnessed Dhillon garnering 28,254 votes, while Dhaliwal obtained 26,097, leaving BJP's Kewal Singh Dhillon with 17,958 votes. Independent candidate Gurdeep Singh Batth, an AAP rebel, secured 16,899 votes, and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) candidate Govind Singh Sandhu received 7,900 votes.

The bypolls in Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC), and Barnala occurred on November 20. These by-elections were necessary following the election of the former legislators to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

