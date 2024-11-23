Kuldeep Singh Dhillon Triumphs in Barnala Assembly By-Election

In the Barnala assembly by-election, Congress' Kuldeep Singh Dhillon emerged victorious, surpassing AAP's Harinder Singh Dhaliwal by 2,157 votes, according to election officials.

The closely contested election witnessed Dhillon garnering 28,254 votes, while Dhaliwal obtained 26,097, leaving BJP's Kewal Singh Dhillon with 17,958 votes. Independent candidate Gurdeep Singh Batth, an AAP rebel, secured 16,899 votes, and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) candidate Govind Singh Sandhu received 7,900 votes.

The bypolls in Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC), and Barnala occurred on November 20. These by-elections were necessary following the election of the former legislators to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

