Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra: Triumph and Tension Over CM Choice
The Mahayuti alliance is on course for a decisive win in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. While CM Eknath Shinde lauds the voters and workers, the question of the next CM looms large. Celebrations and anticipation characterize party offices across the state as results continue to favor the alliance.
The Mahayuti alliance, led by the incumbent CM Eknath Shinde, is poised for an overwhelming victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, as the alliance edges closer to a landslide win. Shinde affirmed that the decision on the chief minister's position would be made collaboratively post-results, expressing gratitude to party workers and voters for their unwavering support.
Celebrations were vibrant at Shinde's residence in Thane, with Shiv Sena members, including Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde, rejoicing the anticipated triumph. Meanwhile, BJP's Mumbai office was ecstatic, with sweets and jubilations marking the expected grand victory. BJP leader Vikas Pathak highlighted their satisfaction with the election trends, aspiring for a substantial seat advantage for Mahayuti.
Elsewhere, exuberance swept through various regions, including Baramati, where NCP leader Ajit Pawar takes a significant lead. Amid these festivities, Congress leaders conceded their shortfall, while asserting a commitment to addressing public expectations. The political community now eagerly awaits the appointment of Maharashtra's next chief minister.
