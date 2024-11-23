Congress Fortifies Stronghold in Sandur as E Annapoorna Clinches Victory

In a showcase of political dominance, the Congress party in Karnataka has successfully retained its foothold in Sandur. E Annapoorna emerged victorious in the Assembly bypoll with a margin of 9,649 votes, reinforcing the party's stronghold in the region.

Annapoorna, wife of Bellary MP E Tukaram, clinched the seat vacated by her husband after his election to the Lok Sabha. She defeated BJP's ST Morcha president, Bangaru Hanumanthu, highlighting the Congress's sustained popularity in Sandur.

The bypoll took place on November 13, with votes counted shortly thereafter. Annapoorna secured 93,616 votes while her opponent, Hanumanthu, garnered 83,967 votes, according to the Election Commission's official tally. Tukaram had previously represented the Sandur constituency admirably, winning with a substantial margin in the 2023 Assembly polls.

