Left Menu

Congress Fortifies Stronghold in Sandur as E Annapoorna Clinches Victory

The ruling Congress party in Karnataka has retained its influence in Sandur, with E Annapoorna winning the Assembly bypoll by 9,649 votes. Annapoorna, spouse of Bellary MP E Tukaram, secured the vacated seat, defeating BJP's Bangaru Hanumanthu. The bypoll followed Tukaram's election to the Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:10 IST
Congress Fortifies Stronghold in Sandur as E Annapoorna Clinches Victory
Assembly elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a showcase of political dominance, the Congress party in Karnataka has successfully retained its foothold in Sandur. E Annapoorna emerged victorious in the Assembly bypoll with a margin of 9,649 votes, reinforcing the party's stronghold in the region.

Annapoorna, wife of Bellary MP E Tukaram, clinched the seat vacated by her husband after his election to the Lok Sabha. She defeated BJP's ST Morcha president, Bangaru Hanumanthu, highlighting the Congress's sustained popularity in Sandur.

The bypoll took place on November 13, with votes counted shortly thereafter. Annapoorna secured 93,616 votes while her opponent, Hanumanthu, garnered 83,967 votes, according to the Election Commission's official tally. Tukaram had previously represented the Sandur constituency admirably, winning with a substantial margin in the 2023 Assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024