Mahayuti Set for Resounding Victory in Maharashtra, Fadnavis Poised for Chief Minister Role

Mahayuti appears to secure a landslide victory in Maharashtra elections, positioning Devendra Fadnavis as a frontrunner for Chief Minister. As Fadnavis leads with a significant vote margin, celebrations erupt across key locations. Congress and Shiv Sena express disappointment, questioning the election outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:19 IST
Sarita Fadnavis, mother of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid Maharashtra's electoral landscape, the Mahayuti alliance is on track for a sweeping victory, marking a significant moment for Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. His mother, Sarita Fadnavis, expressed confidence in his ascension to Chief Minister, citing his tireless dedication to governance.

On Saturday, the alliance appeared set to surpass the majority threshold, leading over 200 seats. Fadnavis celebrated the potential triumph with a message underscoring the 'safety' and 'possibility' under the leadership of Modi, emphasizing unity and progress as the keys to success.

With an impressive lead in Nagpur South West, Fadnavis garnered nearly 62,947 votes by early afternoon. Jubilant scenes unfolded at major sites, including the residences of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other prominent leaders. In contrast, Congress and some Shiv Sena factions voiced dissatisfaction, attributing losses to unmet public expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

