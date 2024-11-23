Left Menu

Close Call in Dausa: Congress Candidate Deen Dayal Leads

In Rajasthan's Dausa assembly bypolls, Congress candidate Deen Dayal is leading against BJP's Jag Mohan by 2,300 votes. Dayal secured 75,334 votes while Mohan, brother of cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena, received 73,034 votes. The counting began on Saturday morning.

In a tight contest in Rajasthan's Dausa assembly by-elections, Congress candidate Deen Dayal is currently leading against his closest rival, BJP's Jag Mohan, by a margin of 2,300 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Dayal's tally stands at 75,334 votes, while Mohan, who is the brother of cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena, has managed to gather 73,034 votes. These figures were reflected on the Election Commission's website on Saturday.

Dausa is one of the seven assembly constituencies in Rajasthan where by-elections took place on November 13. The vote counting started at 8 am on Saturday. It's notable in a 200-seat assembly where the BJP currently holds 114 seats, and the Congress has 65.

