Deepa Kumari's Triumph: A New Era in Bihar Politics

Deepa Kumari, contesting on behalf of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), emerged victorious in the tightly contested Imamganj assembly seat in Bihar. Supported by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), she defeated Raushan Kumar from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by a margin of 5,945 votes, confirmed the Election Commission of India.

The bypolls, which were held across three other seats—Tarari, Belaganj, and Ramgarh—witnessed NDA candidates securing comfortable leads. The counting of votes commenced at 8 am under stringent security measures.

Deepa Kumari, also the daughter-in-law of Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, garnered 53,435 votes as her competitor Raushan Kumar managed to gather 47,490 votes. Manjhi had previously vacated the Imamganj seat as he got elected to the Lok Sabha from Gaya in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

