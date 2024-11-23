Left Menu

Race for Rajasthan: BJP Leads in Bypolls with Close Contests

In the Rajasthan bypolls, BJP is taking the lead in four assembly seats, while the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) leads in two. Congress maintains a tentative hold on one seat, with its candidate Deen Dayal gaining a slim advantage in Dausa over BJP's Jag Mohan. Tensions rise as votes are counted.

The BJP is currently leading in four assembly seats as votes are counted in the Rajasthan bypolls. The assembly seats up for grabs have seen tense competition, with the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) ahead in two, and Congress grasping a narrow lead in just one, according to Election Commission data.

In Dausa, Congress candidate Deen Dayal has managed to edge out his closest adversary, the BJP nominee Jag Mohan, by 2,300 votes. This seat has shown a tight battle, capturing keen interest from both local voters and party headquarters alike.

BJP candidates are leading in the constituencies of Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh, Khinswar, and Deoli-Uniara. Meanwhile, the Bharat Adivasi Party has made significant inroads with Jitesh Kumar Katara leading in Salumber and Anil Kumar Katara in Chorasi, solidifying its presence in these areas.

