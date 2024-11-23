Sk Rabiul Islam Secures Decisive Victory in Haroa By-Poll

Trinamool Congress candidate Sk Rabiul Islam has achieved a decisive victory in the Haroa assembly by-poll, securing a commanding lead over his closest competitor, AISF's Piyarul Islam, by a margin of 1,31,388 votes, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) found itself in a distant third position, with its candidate Bimal Das garnering 13,570 votes. This outcome highlights the BJP's struggle to make inroads in the region amid a strong showing by the Trinamool Congress.

The results underscore the political landscape in Haroa and reflect broader regional sentiments, with the Trinamool Congress consolidating its influence in the area with this significant by-poll victory.

