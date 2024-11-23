Sk Rabiul Islam Secures Decisive Victory in Haroa By-Poll
Sk Rabiul Islam of the Trinamool Congress won the Haroa assembly by-poll, defeating AISF's Piyarul Islam by 1,31,388 votes. The BJP candidate, Bimal Das, secured the third position with 13,570 votes. The results reflect a strong performance by the Trinamool Congress in the region.
- Country:
- India
Trinamool Congress candidate Sk Rabiul Islam has achieved a decisive victory in the Haroa assembly by-poll, securing a commanding lead over his closest competitor, AISF's Piyarul Islam, by a margin of 1,31,388 votes, according to the Election Commission (EC).
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) found itself in a distant third position, with its candidate Bimal Das garnering 13,570 votes. This outcome highlights the BJP's struggle to make inroads in the region amid a strong showing by the Trinamool Congress.
The results underscore the political landscape in Haroa and reflect broader regional sentiments, with the Trinamool Congress consolidating its influence in the area with this significant by-poll victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP MLA Calls for Nationalization of Waqf Properties in Karnataka Amid Land Controversy
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Booked for Spreading Alleged Fake News
BJP MLAs walkout of J-K Assembly to protest over resolution on special status.
BJP MLAs jump into well of the House; evicted by marshals on instructions of J-K speaker.
Yogendra Yadav Slams BJP's 'Jhoot, Loot, Phoot' Governance