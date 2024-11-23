BJP and Allies Gain Momentum in Uttar Pradesh Bypolls
The BJP and its ally RLD lead in seven out of nine Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats following recent bypolls. Only two seats remain ahead for the Samajwadi Party. The BJP has shown solid performance in constituencies like Kundarki and Ghaziabad. RLD and SP have secured Meerapur and Karhal respectively.
The BJP and its ally, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), have edged ahead in seven of the nine Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypoll seats, according to the Election Commission trends released on Saturday.
In a significant gain, the BJP was leading in key constituencies such as Kundarki, Khair, Ghaziabad, Phulpur, Katehari, and Majhawan, with the RLD maintaining a lead in Meerapur. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party (SP) held leads in Karhal and Sisamau.
This development marks a strategic victory for the BJP and its allies, setting a firm stance in the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh, as parties like the Congress and BSP adjust their strategies for future electoral battles.
