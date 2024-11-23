Left Menu

Mahayuti Alliance Nearing Victory: Celebrations and Speculations in Maharashtra

As the Mahayuti alliance nears a decisive victory in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP leaders celebrate the success. The alliance, led by Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and Devendra Fadnavis, anticipates securing over 200 seats. Speculation surrounds the final choice for the Chief Minister's position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:39 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the Mahayuti alliance on the brink of a significant victory in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed gratitude towards the BJP high command for their strategic support, emphasizing Maharashtra's priority.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his congratulations to CM Shinde, Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, as the alliance notched a landslide victory in the 2024 Assembly elections. Shinde indicated that the alliance would collectively decide on the Chief Minister's role once results were finalized.

Festivities erupted at Shinde's residence in Thane, with Shiv Sena activists celebrating and expressing gratitude towards voters. As of mid-afternoon, the alliance crossed the majority threshold, with celebrations marked by senior BJP leaders eager for final results confirmation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

