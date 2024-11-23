Mahayuti Alliance Nearing Victory: Celebrations and Speculations in Maharashtra
As the Mahayuti alliance nears a decisive victory in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP leaders celebrate the success. The alliance, led by Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and Devendra Fadnavis, anticipates securing over 200 seats. Speculation surrounds the final choice for the Chief Minister's position.
- Country:
- India
With the Mahayuti alliance on the brink of a significant victory in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed gratitude towards the BJP high command for their strategic support, emphasizing Maharashtra's priority.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his congratulations to CM Shinde, Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, as the alliance notched a landslide victory in the 2024 Assembly elections. Shinde indicated that the alliance would collectively decide on the Chief Minister's role once results were finalized.
Festivities erupted at Shinde's residence in Thane, with Shiv Sena activists celebrating and expressing gratitude towards voters. As of mid-afternoon, the alliance crossed the majority threshold, with celebrations marked by senior BJP leaders eager for final results confirmation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uddhav wants to make his son Maharashtra CM, Sharad Pawar wants daughter to get the post and Congress leaders also vying for it: Amit Shah.
Maha Vikas Aghadi will be defeated in Maharashtra assembly polls the same way Congress was wiped out in Haryana: Amit Shah in Sangli.
At this age, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar tells lies that businesses are moving out of Maharashtra: Amit Shah at Satara rally.
BJP govt will construct airport in Hazaribag, ‘bhoomi pujan’ within 90 days: Amit Shah at Jharkhand rally.
Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders blinded by lust for power: Amit Shah in rally at Jalgaon for Nov 20 Maharashtra polls.