Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh By-Polls: A Battle Between Democracy and Dictatorship?

The Uttar Pradesh by-polls have sparked a heated debate, with the Samajwadi Party accusing the BJP of turning the elections into a clash between democracy and dictatorship. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya claims the Samajwadi Party is losing credibility. Early trends show BJP leading in significant seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:41 IST
Uttar Pradesh By-Polls: A Battle Between Democracy and Dictatorship?
Samajawadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the Uttar Pradesh by-polls, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad has charged the BJP with turning the elections into a contest between democracy and dictatorship. Speaking to ANI, Prasad claimed that the governing party had overstepped democratic boundaries by enlisting police and government officials to control the elections.

Meanwhile, the BJP is asserting its dominance. As they gained an early lead on nine seats, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya critiqued the Samajwadi Party, asserting that it is turning into a 'Samaptwadi Party,' a party of deceit and falsehoods, further accusing its leaders of engaging in 'Parivar Development Agency' politics, tainted by serious allegations.

Current trends from the Election Commission reveal the BJP leading in key constituencies such as Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Phulpur, and Majhawan, while the Samajwadi Party retains a stronghold in constituencies like Karhal, Sishamau, and Katehari. Amidst a charged electoral environment, the BJP has lodged complaints about alleged voting irregularities involving fake ID cards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024