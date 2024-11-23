Uttar Pradesh By-Polls: A Battle Between Democracy and Dictatorship?

In the wake of the Uttar Pradesh by-polls, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad has charged the BJP with turning the elections into a contest between democracy and dictatorship. Speaking to ANI, Prasad claimed that the governing party had overstepped democratic boundaries by enlisting police and government officials to control the elections.

Meanwhile, the BJP is asserting its dominance. As they gained an early lead on nine seats, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya critiqued the Samajwadi Party, asserting that it is turning into a 'Samaptwadi Party,' a party of deceit and falsehoods, further accusing its leaders of engaging in 'Parivar Development Agency' politics, tainted by serious allegations.

Current trends from the Election Commission reveal the BJP leading in key constituencies such as Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Phulpur, and Majhawan, while the Samajwadi Party retains a stronghold in constituencies like Karhal, Sishamau, and Katehari. Amidst a charged electoral environment, the BJP has lodged complaints about alleged voting irregularities involving fake ID cards.

(With inputs from agencies.)