NDA's Triumph in Bihar Bypolls Sends Strong Signal for Upcoming Elections
The NDA secured notable wins in Bihar by-elections, capturing Tarari, Ramgarh, and Belaganj from the INDIA bloc while retaining Imamganj. This victory strengthens their position ahead of next year's assembly elections. Conversely, Jan Suraaj, launched by Prashant Kishor, failed to make an impact, highlighting its challenges in state politics.
- Country:
- India
The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar clinched crucial victories in the recent by-elections, dominating four assembly segments. They retained Imamganj and seized control of Tarari, Ramgarh, and Belaganj from the INDIA bloc, buoying their prospects for the upcoming assembly elections next year.
Despite much anticipation, candidates from Jan Suraaj, the fledgling party founded by former political strategist Prashant Kishor, performed poorly, losing deposits in most seats. This outcome signals the nascent party's struggle to establish a foothold in Bihar's dynamic political landscape.
The INDIA bloc, particularly the RJD, faced significant setbacks, especially in Belaganj, a longstanding stronghold. JD(U) candidate Manorama Devi emerged victorious by over 21,000 votes against RJD's Vishwanath Kumar Singh, a debutant in this constituency. Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj's participation seemingly affected the RJD's results by affecting the Muslim vote split.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- by-elections
- NDA
- assembly
- elections
- Jan Suraaj
- Prashant Kishor
- JD(U)
- RJD
- INDIA bloc
ALSO READ
You all know my affinity with Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi at Dhule in his first rally for November 20 state assembly elections.
AAP's Charge to Triumph: Kejriwal Rallies Troops for Delhi Elections
Maharashtra Elections: Crackdown on Illicit Activities Yields Huge Seizures
Optimism and Uncertainty: Global Markets React to U.S. Elections, China Stimulus
Soren vs. BJP: Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Jharkhand Elections