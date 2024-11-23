Left Menu

NDA's Triumph in Bihar Bypolls Sends Strong Signal for Upcoming Elections

The NDA secured notable wins in Bihar by-elections, capturing Tarari, Ramgarh, and Belaganj from the INDIA bloc while retaining Imamganj. This victory strengthens their position ahead of next year's assembly elections. Conversely, Jan Suraaj, launched by Prashant Kishor, failed to make an impact, highlighting its challenges in state politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:48 IST
NDA's Triumph in Bihar Bypolls Sends Strong Signal for Upcoming Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar clinched crucial victories in the recent by-elections, dominating four assembly segments. They retained Imamganj and seized control of Tarari, Ramgarh, and Belaganj from the INDIA bloc, buoying their prospects for the upcoming assembly elections next year.

Despite much anticipation, candidates from Jan Suraaj, the fledgling party founded by former political strategist Prashant Kishor, performed poorly, losing deposits in most seats. This outcome signals the nascent party's struggle to establish a foothold in Bihar's dynamic political landscape.

The INDIA bloc, particularly the RJD, faced significant setbacks, especially in Belaganj, a longstanding stronghold. JD(U) candidate Manorama Devi emerged victorious by over 21,000 votes against RJD's Vishwanath Kumar Singh, a debutant in this constituency. Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj's participation seemingly affected the RJD's results by affecting the Muslim vote split.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024