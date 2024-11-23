Charismatic Victory: The Sorens Secure Jharkhand's Future
Jharkhand’s Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren lead the JMM to a potential second consecutive term. Despite challenges, they gained significant support among tribal communities following Hemant’s arrest. Their campaign emphasized welfare schemes and criticized BJP's central leadership for alleged misuse of federal agencies.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political comeback, Jharkhand’s Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his spouse, legislator Kalpana Soren, appear poised to secure a second consecutive term for the JMM as part of the INDIA bloc. Their potential victory marks a strategic triumph for the Sorens amid political turbulence.
The Sorens, who campaigned vigorously by holding nearly 200 election rallies, managed to rally tribal sentiment successfully. The JMM leads in 31 out of the 43 seats it contested. Celebrations have erupted among party loyalists, although the Election Commission has yet to finalize the results.
The couple faced severe challenges including internal party defections and Hemant’s arrest earlier this year. However, they turned adversity into opportunity by galvanizing sympathy among the tribal electorate, a strategy analysts say was key in countering the BJP’s narrative and securing a favorable outcome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
White House blames "global headwinds" for Kamala Harris election result
Family Feuds and Election Fizz: Baramati Showdown
Yogendra Yadav Slams BJP's 'Jhoot, Loot, Phoot' Governance
PM Modi calls you 'vanvasi' as BJP believes that land, forests belong to capitalists, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Jharkhand rally.
You all know my affinity with Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi at Dhule in his first rally for November 20 state assembly elections.