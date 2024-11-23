Left Menu

Charismatic Victory: The Sorens Secure Jharkhand's Future

Jharkhand’s Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren lead the JMM to a potential second consecutive term. Despite challenges, they gained significant support among tribal communities following Hemant’s arrest. Their campaign emphasized welfare schemes and criticized BJP's central leadership for alleged misuse of federal agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:49 IST
Hemant Soren Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political comeback, Jharkhand’s Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his spouse, legislator Kalpana Soren, appear poised to secure a second consecutive term for the JMM as part of the INDIA bloc. Their potential victory marks a strategic triumph for the Sorens amid political turbulence.

The Sorens, who campaigned vigorously by holding nearly 200 election rallies, managed to rally tribal sentiment successfully. The JMM leads in 31 out of the 43 seats it contested. Celebrations have erupted among party loyalists, although the Election Commission has yet to finalize the results.

The couple faced severe challenges including internal party defections and Hemant’s arrest earlier this year. However, they turned adversity into opportunity by galvanizing sympathy among the tribal electorate, a strategy analysts say was key in countering the BJP’s narrative and securing a favorable outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

