Manik Sarkar's Critique of BJP: A Call for Change

Senior CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar criticized the BJP for rising prices, unemployment, and divisive politics. In Silchar, Sarkar claimed BJP's focus on 'one nation, one leader' was harmful and accused them of unfairly supporting industrialists like Gautam Adani while ignoring the common people's issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:54 IST
Senior CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, attributing rising prices and unemployment to their governance. He believes these issues will persist while the party holds power.

At a party conference in Silchar, Assam, Sarkar accused the BJP of fostering divisions among communities based on religion and language, a practice that was previously absent in Tripura.

Also condemning the 'one nation, one election' initiative, Sarkar claimed it reflects a broader agenda of enforced uniformity. He criticized perceived economic favoritism, citing industrialist Gautam Adani's success as disproportionately aided by the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

