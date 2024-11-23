Manik Sarkar's Critique of BJP: A Call for Change

Senior CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, attributing rising prices and unemployment to their governance. He believes these issues will persist while the party holds power.

At a party conference in Silchar, Assam, Sarkar accused the BJP of fostering divisions among communities based on religion and language, a practice that was previously absent in Tripura.

Also condemning the 'one nation, one election' initiative, Sarkar claimed it reflects a broader agenda of enforced uniformity. He criticized perceived economic favoritism, citing industrialist Gautam Adani's success as disproportionately aided by the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)