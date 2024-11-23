Ajit Pawar's Commanding Lead in Baramati: A Family Affair

In a notable contest from Maharashtra's prominent Baramati constituency, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar is poised for a significant victory over his nephew, and NCP (SP) challenger, Yugendra Pawar. Ajit's candidature overshadowed Yugendra's despite backing from Sharad Pawar.

The Election Commission's latest figures reveal Ajit Pawar, vying for his eighth term, has garnered 1,29,993 votes, establishing a lead of 72,809 votes over Yugendra's 57,184 after 14 counting rounds. With ongoing counting across Maharashtra's 288 constituencies, Ajit Pawar's momentum remains robust, with leads and victories positioning NCP strongly.

Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, expressed gratitude towards Baramati's electorate, attributing Ajit's commanding victory to the development works credited to him. The affirmation from Baramati's voters is viewed as a testament to Ajit's longstanding regional influence, echoing his record margin from the 2019 polls.

