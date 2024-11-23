Left Menu

Resounding Triumph: Modi's BJP Clinches Maharashtra, Faces Setbacks Elsewhere

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and allies are poised to return to power in Maharashtra, India's wealthiest state, strengthening Modi's position after a challenging general election. Despite setbacks, this victory boosts their influence in the upper house of parliament. The Congress-led opposition seeks to retain dominance in Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:08 IST
In a significant political development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with its coalition partners, looks set to clinch power in Maharashtra, according to television channel predictions on Saturday. The alliance is reportedly leading in 221 out of 288 seats, thus solidifying control after a challenging general election phase.

In a statement on social platform X, Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, hailed the Mahayuti government's victory as a 'resounding success.' However, Modi's administration faces challenges as it lost its parliamentary majority between April and June, forcing reliance on volatile alliances to govern. This comes after a recent BJP state election win in Haryana.

The state election outcomes are pivotal as they affect the party's upper house representation, crucial for legislative decision-making. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, supported by Congress, is closing in on retaining power by challenging the BJP. The final electoral results for both states are anticipated later on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

