Mahayuti's Triumph in Maharashtra: Fadnavis Denies CM Post Row
Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's Deputy CM, denies any conflict over the Chief Minister's post amidst BJP-led Mahayuti's electoral success. Fadnavis credits women's support for victory, refutes opposition's narratives, and emphasizes unity within Mahayuti parties for decision-making on CM leadership.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has dismissed speculation over a potential row concerning the Chief Ministerial post, as the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance witnesses a dramatic electoral win.
Fadnavis, addressing the press, attributed the landslide victory to public backing, especially highlighting the support of women voters for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also claimed the opposition's attempts at narrative-building and voter polarization were effectively thwarted by the electorate.
Amidst calls for him to assume the Chief Minister role, Fadnavis maintained that decision-making rests with Mahayuti leaders, including BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP allies. He affirmed the legitimacy of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena as Balasaheb Thackeray's true heir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
You all know my affinity with Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi at Dhule in his first rally for November 20 state assembly elections.
AAP's Charge to Triumph: Kejriwal Rallies Troops for Delhi Elections
Maharashtra Elections: Crackdown on Illicit Activities Yields Huge Seizures
Optimism and Uncertainty: Global Markets React to U.S. Elections, China Stimulus
Soren vs. BJP: Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Jharkhand Elections