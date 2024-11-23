Left Menu

Mahayuti's Triumph in Maharashtra: Fadnavis Denies CM Post Row

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's Deputy CM, denies any conflict over the Chief Minister's post amidst BJP-led Mahayuti's electoral success. Fadnavis credits women's support for victory, refutes opposition's narratives, and emphasizes unity within Mahayuti parties for decision-making on CM leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:21 IST
Mahayuti's Triumph in Maharashtra: Fadnavis Denies CM Post Row
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has dismissed speculation over a potential row concerning the Chief Ministerial post, as the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance witnesses a dramatic electoral win.

Fadnavis, addressing the press, attributed the landslide victory to public backing, especially highlighting the support of women voters for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also claimed the opposition's attempts at narrative-building and voter polarization were effectively thwarted by the electorate.

Amidst calls for him to assume the Chief Minister role, Fadnavis maintained that decision-making rests with Mahayuti leaders, including BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP allies. He affirmed the legitimacy of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena as Balasaheb Thackeray's true heir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024