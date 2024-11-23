Mahayuti's Triumph in Maharashtra: Fadnavis Denies CM Post Row

In a significant political development, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has dismissed speculation over a potential row concerning the Chief Ministerial post, as the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance witnesses a dramatic electoral win.

Fadnavis, addressing the press, attributed the landslide victory to public backing, especially highlighting the support of women voters for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also claimed the opposition's attempts at narrative-building and voter polarization were effectively thwarted by the electorate.

Amidst calls for him to assume the Chief Minister role, Fadnavis maintained that decision-making rests with Mahayuti leaders, including BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP allies. He affirmed the legitimacy of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena as Balasaheb Thackeray's true heir.

