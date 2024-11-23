Mahayuti Alliance Secures Historic Victory in Maharashtra

The BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance has clinched a historic mandate in the Maharashtra elections, a development warmly applauded by various political leaders. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took to X to congratulate the alliance, attributing their success to the strategic vision and transformative policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naidu emphasized that the victory is a testament to the people's enduring trust in Modi's leadership, which he believes is crucial for realizing the vision of a developed India, or 'Viksit Bharat.' The congratulations extended further from AP BJP chief D Purandeswari, who commended the party's karyakartas and expressed gratitude towards the electorate of Maharashtra.

Purandeswari viewed the poll outcome as a definitive stance against the Congress's divisive politics. She pointed out that the public rejection of the INDI Alliance echoes a widespread resonance with the BJP's developmental agenda as laid out by PM Modi. Current counting trends indicate that the Mahayuti Alliance is on track for a sweeping victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)