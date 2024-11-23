Mahayuti Alliance Secures Historic Victory in Maharashtra
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu congratulates the BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance on their historic win in Maharashtra. The victory showcases public trust in PM Narendra Modi's leadership. AP BJP chief D Purandeswari also praised the success, highlighting the rejection of the INDI Alliance's mindset in favor of BJP's vision.
The BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance has clinched a historic mandate in the Maharashtra elections, a development warmly applauded by various political leaders. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took to X to congratulate the alliance, attributing their success to the strategic vision and transformative policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Naidu emphasized that the victory is a testament to the people's enduring trust in Modi's leadership, which he believes is crucial for realizing the vision of a developed India, or 'Viksit Bharat.' The congratulations extended further from AP BJP chief D Purandeswari, who commended the party's karyakartas and expressed gratitude towards the electorate of Maharashtra.
Purandeswari viewed the poll outcome as a definitive stance against the Congress's divisive politics. She pointed out that the public rejection of the INDI Alliance echoes a widespread resonance with the BJP's developmental agenda as laid out by PM Modi. Current counting trends indicate that the Mahayuti Alliance is on track for a sweeping victory.
