Basant Soren Secures Dumka Seat with Commanding Lead

Basant Soren, the brother of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, emerged victorious in the Dumka assembly seat, securing a lead of 14,588 votes according to the Election Commission.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate amassed 95,685 votes, defeating BJP contender Sunil Soren who garnered 81,097 votes, marking a significant win.

In the Lohardaga assembly seat, Congress minister Rameshwar Oraon achieved a substantial victory over AJSU Party's Neeru Shanti Bhagat by a margin of 34,670 votes, showcasing the diverse political landscape of Jharkhand.

