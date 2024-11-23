Left Menu

Basant Soren Secures Dumka Seat with Commanding Lead

Basant Soren, brother of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, won the Dumka assembly seat by 14,588 votes. The JMM candidate outperformed BJP's Sunil Soren, who secured 81,097 votes. In parallel, Congress' Rameshwar Oraon claimed victory in Lohardaga, defeating AJSU Party's Neeru Shanti Bhagat by 34,670 votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:33 IST
Basant Soren Secures Dumka Seat with Commanding Lead
Hemant Soren Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Basant Soren, the brother of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, emerged victorious in the Dumka assembly seat, securing a lead of 14,588 votes according to the Election Commission.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate amassed 95,685 votes, defeating BJP contender Sunil Soren who garnered 81,097 votes, marking a significant win.

In the Lohardaga assembly seat, Congress minister Rameshwar Oraon achieved a substantial victory over AJSU Party's Neeru Shanti Bhagat by a margin of 34,670 votes, showcasing the diverse political landscape of Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

