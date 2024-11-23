BJP's Maharashtra Triumph Sets Stage for Delhi Battle

BJP's landslide victory in Maharashtra has provided a significant boost to the party's preparations for the Delhi Assembly elections. Local BJP leaders are confident of displacing the AAP government in Delhi with a significant win.

The BJP, riding on victories in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, announced a 'Parivartan Yatra' to end AAP's decade-long rule in Delhi. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva attributed these victories to the 'Modi magic', asserting that motivated party workers will now target AAP's corruption governing era.

Optimistic about a strong performance, a Delhi BJP animation video signified determination, and a committee led by Satish Upadhyay will strategize for the party's campaign. Predictions of BJP's resurgence come amid corruption allegations against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and BJP's previous dominance in local Lok Sabha seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)