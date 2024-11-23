Left Menu

BJP Dominates Rajasthan Bypolls, Bags Majority

The BJP secured a significant victory in the Rajasthan Assembly bypolls, winning five of the seven seats. The Bharat Adivasi Party won Chorasi, while Congress looks poised to claim Dausa. This outcome shifts the assembly dynamics with BJP strengthening its position.

Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2024
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged triumphant in the Rajasthan Assembly bypolls, clinching five out of the seven contested seats, with results declared on Saturday. The win highlights BJP's growing influence in the state political landscape.

Significant victories include Rajendra Bhamboo in Jhunjhunu and Rajendra Gurjar in Deoli-Uniara. Meanwhile, Rewant Ram Danga, Shanta Amrit Lal Meena, and Sukhavant Singh secured victories in Khinwsar, Salumbar, and Ramgarh, respectively. The Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) took Chorasi with Anil Kumar Katara leading the charge. Congress, despite its efforts, managed a potential win in Dausa.

The defeat of BJP's Jag Mohan in Dausa comes as a setback linked to cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena. Initially, Congress held four of the seven seats, while BJP, RLP, and BAP held one each. Post-bypolls, BAP gains a fourth seat in the 200-member assembly, with RLP left without representation.

