Electoral Shock: Prithviraj Chavan's Defeat in Karad

Former chief minister and seasoned Congress politician, Prithviraj Chavan, suffered a notable defeat in the Karad (South) assembly constituency, Satara district, Maharashtra. He lost by a margin of 39,355 votes.

The Election Commission reports indicate that Chavan received 1,00,150 votes, trailing behind BJP's Dr Atulbaba Bhosale, who garnered 1,39,505 votes. This area has traditionally been a bastion for Congress, adding to the gravity of his loss.

Chavan, a veteran leader aged 78, served as chief minister from 2010 to 2014 and held various ministerial roles during the UPA government. His defeat marks a significant setback for the Congress party in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)