Electoral Shock: Prithviraj Chavan's Defeat in Karad
Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan faced a significant defeat, losing the Karad (South) assembly seat by 39,355 votes to BJP's Dr Atulbaba Bhosale. This constituency in Maharashtra was a traditional Congress stronghold, marking a major setback for the party and Chavan, who held the seat since 2014.
Former chief minister and seasoned Congress politician, Prithviraj Chavan, suffered a notable defeat in the Karad (South) assembly constituency, Satara district, Maharashtra. He lost by a margin of 39,355 votes.
The Election Commission reports indicate that Chavan received 1,00,150 votes, trailing behind BJP's Dr Atulbaba Bhosale, who garnered 1,39,505 votes. This area has traditionally been a bastion for Congress, adding to the gravity of his loss.
Chavan, a veteran leader aged 78, served as chief minister from 2010 to 2014 and held various ministerial roles during the UPA government. His defeat marks a significant setback for the Congress party in the region.
