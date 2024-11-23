Maharashtra's Modern Abhimanyu: Fadnavis on BJP's Historic Win
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis likens himself to a modern-day Abhimanyu, attributing the landslide Maharashtra election victory to teamwork and public support. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured an overwhelming majority, highlighting unity among leaders and the people. Chief Minister decision will be a collective, conflict-free process.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis likened himself to an "Adhunik Abhimanyu," emphasizing his role in breaking the 'Chakravyuh' amid the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's sweeping victory in the state elections. Despite being a key player, Fadnavis attributed the triumph to the collective efforts of his team.
The Deputy CM credited the unprecedented victory to the unity among people from various sections who rallied behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He assured there would be no discord over the choice of Chief Minister, with coalition leaders set to decide jointly.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed appreciation for the support from BJP's central leadership, highlighting the team's cohesive efforts as a driving force behind the win. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended congratulations as the alliance captured or led in 231 of 288 assembly seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
