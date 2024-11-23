Priyanka Gandhi Secures Victory in Southern Bypolls
The Congress party succeeded in recent bypolls in Southern India, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra winning Wayanad once more for the family. The party also dominated Karnataka bypolls, endorsing Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar's leadership. Congress leaders credit their guarantees and local support for the electoral successes.
In a decisive electoral win, Congress party candidates secured significant victories in Southern India's recent bypolls. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a prominent Congress leader, continued the family's stronghold in Wayanad, defeating nominations from both the ruling Left and the BJP.
Wayanad voters, evidently loyal to the Gandhi family for the third consecutive election, elected Priyanka as a successor to her brother, Rahul Gandhi. Her remarkable win comes with a margin exceeding 4.10 lakh votes, solidifying Congress's influence in the Kerala hill constituency.
Simultaneously in Karnataka, the Congress triumphed in all three contested assembly seats. The leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy D K Shivakumar was affirmed through these victories in Shiggaon, Channapatna, and Sandur, which were critical for the party amid controversies and strong opposition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
