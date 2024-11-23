Priyanka Gandhi Secures Victory in Southern Bypolls

In a decisive electoral win, Congress party candidates secured significant victories in Southern India's recent bypolls. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a prominent Congress leader, continued the family's stronghold in Wayanad, defeating nominations from both the ruling Left and the BJP.

Wayanad voters, evidently loyal to the Gandhi family for the third consecutive election, elected Priyanka as a successor to her brother, Rahul Gandhi. Her remarkable win comes with a margin exceeding 4.10 lakh votes, solidifying Congress's influence in the Kerala hill constituency.

Simultaneously in Karnataka, the Congress triumphed in all three contested assembly seats. The leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy D K Shivakumar was affirmed through these victories in Shiggaon, Channapatna, and Sandur, which were critical for the party amid controversies and strong opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)