BJP and Allies Dominate Assam Bypolls in Key Constituencies
The BJP, alongside allies AGP and UPPL, are set to win the Assam bypolls, claiming victory in three of the five assembly constituencies. Prominent wins include AGP's triumph in Bongaigaon and UPPL's success in Sidli. The polls were necessitated by previous representatives' Lok Sabha elections.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) are poised to secure a sweeping victory in the Assam bypolls, demonstrating formidable dominance across the region.
In the key battleground of Bongaigaon, AGP's Diptimayee Choudhury emerged victorious, defeating her nearest contender, Congress' Brahenjit Singha, by an impressive margin of 35,164 votes. This victory emphasizes the strong influence wielded by the BJP and its coalition partners in the state.
The BJP also made substantial gains in Behali, while UPPL showcased strength in the Sidli (ST) constituency, underscoring a strategic alliance that appears invincible. These results come as a significant blow to Congress, which fielded candidates in all five constituencies hoping to make headway.
