Left Menu

Devendra Fadnavis: Modi's Heir Apparent in Maharashtra

Sarita Fadnavis, mother of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, claims her son is a favorite of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the ruling coalition celebrates a major electoral win, she believes everyone in the BJP wants him to become Maharashtra's next chief minister, thanks to his resilience and public support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:06 IST
Devendra Fadnavis: Modi's Heir Apparent in Maharashtra
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Sarita Fadnavis, mother of BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis, asserted her son's strong standing within the party, claiming he is a 'favorite' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her comments come as the ruling coalition enjoys a significant assembly election victory.

During a press briefing in Nagpur, she revealed that the BJP universally backs her son as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. She emphasized his ability to tackle challenges, stemming from his experiences as deputy chief minister.

'He is indeed a favorite of Prime Minister Modi,' Sarita Fadnavis remarked, referencing Devendra's increasing political influence post-election. His tenure as Maharashtra chief minister from 2014 to 2019, along with the legacy of his father, late Gangadhar Fadnavis, underscores his political pedigree.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024