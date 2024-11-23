Devendra Fadnavis: Modi's Heir Apparent in Maharashtra

Sarita Fadnavis, mother of BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis, asserted her son's strong standing within the party, claiming he is a 'favorite' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her comments come as the ruling coalition enjoys a significant assembly election victory.

During a press briefing in Nagpur, she revealed that the BJP universally backs her son as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. She emphasized his ability to tackle challenges, stemming from his experiences as deputy chief minister.

'He is indeed a favorite of Prime Minister Modi,' Sarita Fadnavis remarked, referencing Devendra's increasing political influence post-election. His tenure as Maharashtra chief minister from 2014 to 2019, along with the legacy of his father, late Gangadhar Fadnavis, underscores his political pedigree.

(With inputs from agencies.)