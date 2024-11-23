Left Menu

Mahayuti's Saffron Surge in Maharashtra: A BJP Masterstroke

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance claimed a landslide victory in Maharashtra, securing 228 out of 288 seats, while the opposition INDIA bloc retained Jharkhand. In Maharashtra, BJP's win was attributed to welfare schemes, eclipsing the Congress-MVA coalition. Celebrations erupted, with Prime Minister Modi expressing gratitude.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:38 IST
The Maharashtra political landscape turned vivid saffron as the BJP-led Mahayuti achieved a sweeping victory over the MVA, bagging 228 out of 288 seats. This decisive win underscored the political shift as BJP and its allies – Shiv Sena and NCP – left the opposition decimated with just 47 seats.

In Jharkhand, the narrative differed as the INDIA bloc, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren's JMM, emerged triumphant, claiming potentially two-thirds of the seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Jharkhand alliance while commending the historic mandate in Maharashtra, attributing the victory to development and good governance.

The Maharashtra verdict marked a setback for opposition giants, prompting introspection amid accusations of a financial conspiracy during polls. The BJP's substantial gains have reinforced its position ahead of other opposition forces, drawing stark contrasts with earlier general election results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

