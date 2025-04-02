Left Menu

Stalin Urgently Seeks PM Modi's Audience on Delimitation Concerns

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin presses for a meeting with PM Narendra Modi to address concerns over the proposed delimitation. Stalin emphasizes the importance of fair representation and has formed a Joint Action Committee with leaders from various ideologies to present their case in a memorandum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:02 IST
M K Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has renewed his request to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss concerns related to the proposed delimitation. Through a social media post, Stalin emphasized the urgency of addressing this crucial issue.

The Chief Minister reminded PM Modi of his previous request, highlighting the importance of presenting a memorandum. The document, prepared by a coalition of leaders from different political backgrounds, outlines the need for fair representation in the country's parliamentary democracy.

In an earlier official letter, dated March 27, 2025, Stalin detailed the outcomes of a historic meeting held in Chennai by the Joint Action Committee. The gathering aimed to unify voices from diverse regions to ensure equitable parliamentary representation, reflecting the concerns of citizens nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

