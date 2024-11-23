BJP's Ramveer Singh Clinches Kundarki Assembly Seat in Landslide Victory
Ramveer Singh from BJP clinched a decisive victory in the Kundarki assembly by-election, surpassing his closest competitor, Mohammad Rizwan of the Samajwadi Party, by a massive 1,44,791 votes. This bypoll was conducted following the election of SP's Ziaur Rehman to the Lok Sabha.
BJP's Ramveer Singh emerged victorious in the Kundarki assembly seat by-election, defeating his nearest rival by a substantial margin. The Election Commission reported a decisive win for Singh, who amassed 1,70,371 votes, leaving Samajwadi Party's Mohammad Rizwan far behind with just 25,580 votes.
Chand Babu from the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) secured the third position, followed by Mohammad Varish of AIMIM. BSP's Rafatulla finished in fifth place with 1,099 votes.
This by-election was necessitated after the previous MLA, SP's Ziaur Rehman, was elected as a Member of Parliament for the Sambhal constituency earlier this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
