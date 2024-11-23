Left Menu

Fadnavis Secures Fourth Victory in Nagpur Amid Vote Margin Dip

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader, triumphed in the Nagpur South West assembly seat, defeating Congress's Prafulla Gudhade Patil by 39,710 votes. Despite winning with 129,401 votes, Fadnavis's victory margin decreased by 9,643 votes compared to 2019. This marks his fourth consecutive win from this seat and sixth overall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:17 IST
Fadnavis Secures Fourth Victory in Nagpur Amid Vote Margin Dip
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Devendra Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and a prominent BJP leader, has once again claimed victory in the Nagpur South West assembly seat. He defeated his Congress opponent, Prafulla Gudhade Patil, by a significant margin of 39,710 votes.

Fadnavis garnered a total of 129,401 votes against Patil's 89,691. However, it is noteworthy that Fadnavis's victory margin saw a decline of 9,643 votes compared to the 2019 assembly polls.

This win marks Fadnavis's fourth consecutive triumph in the Nagpur South West constituency and the sixth assembly election win in his career, having previously secured victories from Nagpur West in 1999 and 2004.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024