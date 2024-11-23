Fadnavis Secures Fourth Victory in Nagpur Amid Vote Margin Dip
Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader, triumphed in the Nagpur South West assembly seat, defeating Congress's Prafulla Gudhade Patil by 39,710 votes. Despite winning with 129,401 votes, Fadnavis's victory margin decreased by 9,643 votes compared to 2019. This marks his fourth consecutive win from this seat and sixth overall.
Devendra Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and a prominent BJP leader, has once again claimed victory in the Nagpur South West assembly seat. He defeated his Congress opponent, Prafulla Gudhade Patil, by a significant margin of 39,710 votes.
Fadnavis garnered a total of 129,401 votes against Patil's 89,691. However, it is noteworthy that Fadnavis's victory margin saw a decline of 9,643 votes compared to the 2019 assembly polls.
This win marks Fadnavis's fourth consecutive triumph in the Nagpur South West constituency and the sixth assembly election win in his career, having previously secured victories from Nagpur West in 1999 and 2004.
(With inputs from agencies.)
